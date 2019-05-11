LEWES BEACH, Del. — Residents of a Delaware beach community have the usual concerns about parking and littering as the summer tourism season begins.

But the Delaware News Journal reports the residents of Lewes Beach are also concerned that beach visitors will continue using the dunes as an outhouse.

Lifelong resident JuneRose Futcher says residents are “very worried about the public toileting.” She says the city of Lewes needs to look after residents first.

When residents confront people going to the bathroom in the dunes, Futcher says they don’t care.

Town officials say there’s no room for more parking or public bathrooms.

Resident Mark Schaeffer says a comprehensive land use plan would help Lewes Beach, which has homes ranging from quaint coastal cottages to waterfront villas that list for around $2 million.

