City officials had recently discussed canceling the display for a second year, according to the newspaper. Friday’s decision followed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or ensure social distancing in most cases.
“We’re really excited that the country is opening back up and that we are able to celebrate with our annual fireworks display,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement.
“It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half and, like everyone else, we’re eager to have a little fun and enjoy the kind of summer activities that Rehoboth Beach is so well known for,” she said.