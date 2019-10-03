WILMINGTON, Del. — The founders of a popular Delaware-based brewery, a longtime TV station owner and a former bank leader have been inducted into Delaware’s Business Leaders Hall of Fame.

WBOC reports Tom Draper, who owned multiple area TV stations before he died in a 2017 bicycle accident, was posthumously honored on Wednesday along with his daughter and son-in-law, Dogfish Head Brewery founders Mariah and Sam Calagione. Former Delaware PNC Bank president and CEO, Calvert Morgan Jr., was also inducted.