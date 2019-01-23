DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers are eyeing legislation requiring people who have been arrested for, but not convicted of, certain crimes to submit to DNA testing.

Under current law, a person convicted of a felony, sexual offense, or offense involving a child or vulnerable adult must submit to DNA testing. Results are stored in a database used by law enforcement as a crime-solving tool.

A Republican-sponsored bill that cleared a House committee Wednesday requires DNA testing of anyone merely arrested for any violent felony, sexual offense or offense involving a child or vulnerable.

The attorney general’s office and American Civil Liberties Union have raised concerns about the bill, which will likely be amended before any vote in the House.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.