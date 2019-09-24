Callery’s 20-year career was marked with controversy. He was terminated in 2014 after it was discovered that drugs were missing from a state evidence room. He pleaded no contest in 2015 to using state resources to run a private business.

Callery told The Associated Press Tuesday he hadn’t seen the board’s order and couldn’t comment on it. He defended his record and said he was no longer doing work as a medical examiner in the United States.

