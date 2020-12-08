The triple dry-hopped brew is made with mosaic, citra and sultana Hops. It has an ABV of 8%. The brewery tweeted Monday that its first batch had sold out.
Ironically, Biden doesn’t drink beer. He’s well known as a life-long teetotaler.
Wilmington Brew Works decided against using Biden’s likeness on the can. It instead went with an Amtrak Acela train design.
“Joe Biden famously doesn’t drink alcohol, and I didn’t think it was fair to him to put his likeness on a can,” said John Fusco, Wilmington Brew Works’ vice president of creative and brand marketing. “I also enjoyed the challenge of recreating a (Works Progress Administration)-era train-style poster.”
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wilmington News Journal.