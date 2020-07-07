Due to the extension, Seitz said the court will continue under Phase Two of its reopening plan to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus inside court facilities.
Under Phase Two, the state’s Supreme Court will hear oral arguments, and the public can enter facilities for hearings and non-jury trials, with jury trials still off limits inside courthouses.
Jury trials “will occur only when the facts and medical advice support the move,” the release said.
