WILMINGTON, Del. — A child who was shot in the head by a stray bullet last summer has returned home after months of rehabilitation.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that Jashown Banner is now paralyzed and suffers brain damage from the 2017 attack. Jashown, then 6-years-old, was in a stopped car with his mother, Shaylynn Banner-Hackett, and sister. They were allowing a pedestrian to cross the street when a car stopped next to them and began shooting.

Defying an initial prognosis of brain death, Jashown is now home with his family of seven. Thirty-three-year-old Michael D. Pritchett is charged with attempted murder in Jashown’s shooting. An indictment released last week says Pritchett and seven others are charged with attempting to kill the pedestrian that crossed in front of the family’s car.

