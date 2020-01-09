The first failure reported on Dec. 18 caused partially treated wastewater to be discharged into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, news outlets reported at the time. The leak lasted for 10 days until new equipment was installed. But problems with the new equipment then caused a two-hour discharge of sewage water again this month, the Natural Resources Department said.
Drinking water wasn’t contaminated in either leak, the board of public works confirmed. The water company is continuing to monitor the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, Lee said.
