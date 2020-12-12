Delaware State Parks will instead offer independent, online programming, such as self-guided hikes, online activities and videos while nature centers are closed.
The virtual programs will be posted on Delaware State Parks’ Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts, and at the Delaware State Parks Adventure Blog and www.destateparks.com/virtualparks.
The closures coincide with Gov. John Carney’s latest stay-at-home advisory, which was issued to “interrupt the dangerous winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delaware.”
The advisory strongly urges Delawareans to avoid gathering indoors with anyone from outside their households.
