Delaware collectibles store to expand again

MILFORD, Del. — At Red Bandana, the sprawling collection of comic books, figurines, video games, Pokemon cards and more nearly touches the ceiling in places. That's how the Milford shop's co-owners Katie and Brandon Coenan know it's time once again to expand.

"We always know it's time for an expansion when we start to go vertical," Ms. Coenan said. "Everything starts climbing."

Red Bandana will be staying where it is on North Walnut Street but will taking over the space of Good News Natural Foods next door, about doubling the space of the hotspot for area collectors. It will be Coenans’ third expansion since they opened the store five years ago — success Ms. Coenan attributes to the relationships she and her husband have forged in the community.

The Coenans, both avid collectors, eventually both quit their stable jobs with benefits to start the business. Red Bandana’s first space was on the second floor of the city’s Freemason lodge. It was 250 square feet and had a single window. Ms. Coenan quit hers first to get the store started. She had to figure out how to attract people to the store.

“I knew when I opened, I’m like, Okay, people are going to walk in and they’re going to see this itty-bitty shoe closet filled with random stuff. Very niche, especially for downtown Milford. Like, how do I get them to come back?” she said in a recent interview in the corner of the store.

What ended up working, she continued was how she and her husband, who quit his job a year later, interacted with the people who walked in.

“Just appreciating them honestly, like talking to everyone — that kind of became what our thing was. More so than even the stuff that we had in the shop.”

Off to the side, Jake Myers, a longtime customer, nodded in agreement. “Oh yeah,” he said.

Mr. Coenan said the expansion will hopefully let Red Bandana have space to run tournaments, which they used to do before the pandemic. That space has since been taken up by the store’s wares.

“The biggest thing that I really enjoy (are) the people that I see over and over and over again, you know, kind of becoming more personable with them. Because, to me, it’s always made a difference,” he said.

