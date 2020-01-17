The decision comes more than a month after the only shelter in the Lewes-Rehoboth area closed on Dec. 1, leaving dozens of people without nighttime protection during the winter months, news outlets reported. Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, and Sen. Ernie Lopez, R-Lewes, proposed the barracks as an alternate location after State Police moved out that month.

Sen. Lopez told news outlets the state felt “very comfortable” working with Love Inc. because it operates eight other shelters around the state.

The organization’s director said it is working to establish a more permanent location for the area by next winter.