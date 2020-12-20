“A great deal of my friends are law enforcement,” Whitney said, “So my heart just dropped.”

As the events of the evening unfolded, Whitney began receiving phone calls from community members and organizations asking how they could help Sr. Cpl. T.J. Webb, who’d been shot numerous times by 37-year-old fugitive Evelio Rivera.

Shortly after, Larry Thompson – founder of Delaware Helping Warriors Outdoors, an organization that aids first responders – contacted Whitney. He suggested the two create a Facebook page where they could post centralized information about Webb.

In the days since, the page, TJW #5107 Strong has garnered several thousand “likes” and “follows.” It’s become a hub for information about Webb’s condition. Most recently, Whitney and Thompson have shared a Delaware State Police bank account set up to support Webb.

But more importantly, the page has done what Whitney and Thompson hoped: It has shown Webb’s family, Milford police and law enforcement across Delaware just how willing the community is to support them.

“The outpouring — I mean, I’ve seen it before, like when we lost (Delaware State Police) Cpl. (Stephen) Ballard,” Whitney said. “But it still amazes me, every time.”

Webb, who was shot as he tried to arrest Rivera outside the Rehoboth Beach Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Since being rushed to Beebe Healthcare by police and later airlifted to Christiana Hospital, he has undergone several surgeries. At least one Milford police officer and a U.S. Marshal have been by his side 24 hours a day since the incident, said Milford Police Sgt. Robert Masten.

Though the corporal is getting stronger day by day — Thompson called him “a fighter” — he remains hospitalized. And even once he can return home, it likely won’t be an easy journey.

Because of this, Whitney said she hopes the page “isn’t something that’s just going to end when Sr. Cpl. Webb is out of the hospital.”

″(Policing) is a hard job on a good day, and it’s a really hard job when you think everybody hates you,” she said. “I just hope that this love and support continues long after people forget about this incident.”