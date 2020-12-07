Blunt Rochester said in a statement that the inauguration “will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future.”
The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20, although it will not look like those of years past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has said his staff will work with public health experts while planning the event.
Biden said that it is “highly unlikely” that hundreds of thousands of people will attend the ceremony.
