DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Department of Corrections has hired a new deputy commissioner, marking the second high-level leadership change for the department in a month.

Delaware State News reports the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday Deputy Commissioner Lt. Col. Monroe Hudson Jr. would replace retiring Deputy Commissioner Alan Grinstead. Hudson previously spent about 30 years with the Delaware State Police.

Commissioner Claire DeMatteis assumed her role as department head in July after being confirmed unanimously by the state Senate June 26.

The new hire comes as DeMatteis places an emphasis on bettering safety for inmates and staffers at Delaware correctional facilities.

The department has struggled for years to maintain adequate staffing within the ranks of prison guards, who have routinely been forced to work overtime shifts to ensure minimum staffing levels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.