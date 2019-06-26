WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge has delivered an unusual extra punishment for two people convicted of murdering a toddler they were supposed to be caring for.

Twenty-four-year old Tameke Wright and 38-year-old Lavar Harris were sentenced Monday to 35 years each for the death of Chosen Smith, whose mother left him in their care.

But that’s not all: The Delaware News Journal reports that Judge Richard Cooch also mandated that they spend each anniversary of the 15-month-old’s death in solitary confinement.

Prosecutors said Wright and Harris tortured the toddler , forcing him to stay awake and standing for hours while sick and beating him with household objects.

The autopsy found the boy’s skull was fractured.

Lawyers for Wright and Harris said the two suffered from mental illness and “intellectual disabilities.”

