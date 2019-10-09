The justices also mandated case reviews for all DUI prosecutions in Common Pleas court.
The move comes after prosecutors complained about the handling of DUI cases by Court of Common Pleas judges in southern Delaware, where there are a disproportionate number of DUI arrests.
Meanwhile, prosecutors have carried through on a threat to bypass the Common Pleas court in Sussex County and indict misdemeanor DUI defendants in Superior Court.
