The numbers show more people in Delaware are seeking out a test and a significant portion of them are returning positive results. The daily average percent of tests that are positive is 5.9%, the highest it’s been since early June. The average daily case count has grown by 90% over the past two weeks.
Health officials in Delaware and across the country are urging people to reconsider holiday plans, especially those that involve travel, and celebrate only with members of their households.
New restrictions that became effective Monday limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people. Gov. John Carney said last week the state will rely on voluntary compliance and won’t be “knocking on doors” to enforce the restriction on Thanksgiving.
