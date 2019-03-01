DOVER, Del. — State agriculture officials have declared an emergency quarantine for several areas in northern Delaware in an effort to combat the spread of an invasive, vegetation-munching bug called the spotted lanternfly.

Under the quarantine announced Friday, members of the public are prohibited from moving regulated articles — including any vehicle — within or from 11 zip codes in New Castle County unless they have signed, and are carrying, a state-issued checklist.

People who live outside the quarantine area but work or visit there also would be required to have a checklist or risk a civil penalty of no less than $100 nor more than $1,000 per violation.

Businesses, meanwhile, must have permits in order to move regulated articles, which include plants, lumber, mulch, outdoor equipment and construction materials.

