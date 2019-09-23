DOVER, Del. — A Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles employee and a coconspirator have been sentenced to a year of probation for fraudulently issuing drivers licenses to recipients without proper documentation.

The Delaware News Journal reported Monday that 29-year-old Georgetown DMV worker Danielle Haldeman accepted bribes from 44-year-old Michelet Pouloute to produce about 40 licenses over a two-month period in 2017.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that Pouloute served as an interpreter for non-English speaking immigrants and gave Haldeman cash for the licenses without obtaining documentation from recipients and without administering tests.

Haldeman pleaded guilty to one count of receiving a bribe and one count of misdemeanor official misconduct. Pouloute pleaded guilty to one count of felony bribery.

