The former Wilmington physician was indicted in 2017 on one count of conspiracy and 75 counts of illegally prescribing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills to his coconspirators and others between 2012 and 2016.

Evidence presented by prosecutors during a six-day trial indicated that Esham issued oxycodone prescriptions to five individuals without a legitimate purpose over the course of several years.

Many of the pills were then illegally diverted and sold for profit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD