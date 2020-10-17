Evidence presented by prosecutors during a six-day trial indicated that Esham issued oxycodone prescriptions to several individuals without a legitimate purpose over the course of several years.
Many of the pills were then illegally diverted and sold for profit.
After the sentencing, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said that Esham wrote prescriptions “as if he were taking orders at an ice cream shop.”
Three other men who were part of the drug ring were indicted separately and have each pleaded guilty to drug charges, according to the newspaper.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The News Journal of Wilmington, Del..