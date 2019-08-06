WILMINGTON, Del. — A suspension order by a Delaware medical board accuses a doctor of prescribing drugs to undercover officers and patients without following proper protocols.

The Delaware Board of Medical Licensure temporarily suspended pain management doctor Damon Cary’s medical and controlled substance licenses last week.

The order accuses Cary of fabricating patient examinations and making false diagnoses of medical complaints not mentioned by patients. The board investigation says Cary was found to have billed insurance carriers using the falsified records.

The Delaware News Journal reports Cary was said to have prescribed opioids to two undercover officers and multiple patients without obtaining “informed consent or discussing the risks.”

Cary’s lawyer argues the state didn’t provide sufficient evidence to prove he’s an immediate danger to public health. A hearing is pending.

