Cohan will serve through October, after which she’ll join Leadership Delaware, which helps locate and train young leaders in the state, and become its CEO.
“Her experience, intellect and depth of knowledge about how state government works will not easily be replaced,” Carney said in a statement.
Carney said he plans to nominate Deputy Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski to be the new secretary. The state Senate must confirm his choice. Majeski was previously chief of staff to then-New Castle County Executive Chris Coons who is now a U.S. senator.
The Cabinet shuffle comes as Carney seeks reelection in November.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.