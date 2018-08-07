REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A Delaware man is accused of assaulting a bicyclist in a road rage incident.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, news outlets report that 33-year-old Matthew S. McDavid was arrested Sunday.

The 50-year-old cyclist told police a truck got close to him and almost ran him off. The cyclist said he punched the truck window in response to a startling horn blast.

McDavid then stopped his car in the middle of the roadway, grabbed an object and attempted to hit the cyclist in the head. The cyclist’s arm was cut when he blocked the blow. He declined medical treatment.

The weapon was later identified as a black cable.

McDavid is charged with multiple counts, including second-degree assault. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. He was released on bail.

