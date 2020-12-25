State officials say that some sites will accept trees starting Dec. 26.
“Whether dropping off a Christmas tree or having it collected, prepare it to be recycled into mulch by stripping off all decorations and lights, removing any flocking (fake snow) and detaching tree stands,” the state officials said in a news release.
Delaware officials say the state recycled over 173,000 tons of yard waste in 2019.
