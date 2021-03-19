Anyone who is over the age of 65 and who lives, works or receives healthcare in Delaware is invited to sign up. People can sign up through the Division of Public Health’s website.
The scheduling website will only accept appointments by individuals 65 and up. A photo ID is required at the vaccination event.
The Delaware Division of Public Health said will administer the Moderna vaccine on Friday and Sunday. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered on Saturday.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Delaware State News.