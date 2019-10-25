The idea? People drop off their broken or damaged cellphones and laptops at a kiosk, similar to an Amazon Locker or a Redbox, near their workplace. Then a mobile team repairs the device in four to six hours to have it available to pick up the same day.

The only problem? The kiosk didn’t exist.

Gideon and his partners, Jake Voorhees and Jonathan Hoxter, made it to the show with a makeshift prototype kiosk in hand, but under nondisclosure agreements can’t discuss what happened in the tank until their episode airs on Oct. 27.

On the show, entrepreneurs pitch an idea for a company to a panel of high-profile venture capitalists, ranging from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to QVC personality Lori Greiner, who decide on the spot whether to invest.

Gideon scrambled after receiving a call from a producer saying he’d be on the show, needing something to display during his pitch.

He thought back to years ago when he worked at a Chinese import/export company. In China, personal belongings are often not allowed in public places like grocery stores. As a remedy, Gideon said, they have devices outside stores that allow people to type in a code on a digital screen to access a locker for their belongings while they shop.

He made a call to a friend he used to work with.

“I said, ‘I want one of those, I’ll figure out the programming later,’” said Gideon, a Howard High graduate. “We’re figuring it out now.”

Two days later the kiosk arrived at Gideon’s repair store in Newport’s First State Plaza. Soon he tossed it in the back of NERDiT NOW’s “ambulance,” an actual ambulance refitted to serve as a mobile repair unit, for the 36-hour drive to California to tape the show.

“By the time we got in front of the sharks we’re like, ‘Alright we’re going to plug it in and hope it turns on,’” Gideon said.

It powered on. But the words on the screen were Russian. Gideon plugged in a USB and figured out how to make the company’s logo appear on the screen.

“This will work for now,” Gideon said as he recited the experience, steps from the bright blue and lime green kiosk at the front of his store. “It was time to pitch.”

Voorhees, who handles the team’s marketing, said the pitch involved theatrical elements like smashing phones to try to stand out, but also harkened back to the group’s story to “tug at the heartstrings.”

Gideon started the company as a way to support his charitable efforts. Every year he has donated at least 100 computers to members of his community.

“When I came back (from China) I realized the area I grew up in still had this big technological divide,” Gideon said.

The original idea for the business was to make repairs out of the roaming ambulance, but after finding that not enough people could track it down he pivoted to a more traditional storefront model.

The team sees the kiosks as a way to quickly scale, while offering customers an option more convenient than having to rush to the store during lunch or after work.

They now face the challenge of familiarizing customers with the process. And that’s only if they can find enough places to host their repair kiosks.

Gideon aims to launch a pilot in six months with five to 10 kiosks in banks and other businesses in northern Delaware. So far, NERDiT NOW has not reached any agreements, Gideon said.

“Once we get the ball rolling and they see that this is actually a good employee benefit, this is something that could definitely work all across the board,” Gideon said.

