Pam Cranston, program director at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, one of the largest ESL programs in Sussex, surveyed her students, asking them why they were missing classes. About 30% cited job issues, 20% mentioned family issues and 15% said health issues caused their absence. Technology problems were also a factor; 7.5% said their devices were not working, and 5% said their internet connection was bad.