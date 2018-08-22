DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s troubled Department of Corrections is considering moving inmates out of state to relieve the pressure on the understaffed system.

Department spokeswoman Jayne Gravell tells news outlets that the state is “looking at every possible option to reduce overtime and/or eliminate the freezing of staff.”

Correctional Officers Association of Delaware President Geoff Klopp says hundreds of inmates could be moved to other states. While he says reducing the inmate population could improve officer safety, he criticized the state for “ineffective” correctional officer recruiting efforts.

The department has not released specifics about a potential move.

The state currently houses 5,000 inmates and people awaiting trial.

Many housed in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center building seized by inmates in 2017’s deadly hostage situation have already been moved to other states.

