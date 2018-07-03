WILMINGTON, Del. — Some Delaware farmers are planting brand-new underwear in their fields to test soil health.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the “Soil Your Undies” challenge proposed by the Sussex Conservation District demonstrates what healthy soil does to organic material. The undies are meant to stay underground for the next month, allowing microbial organisms to break down the organic material.

Healthy soil should lead to largely decomposed underwear. If the underwear is intact when uncovered next month, then that means the soil isn’t healthy enough to support bacteria or other organisms. The newspaper reports this isn’t the first time farmers have planted the crop to test soil health.

