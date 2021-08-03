A New Castle County police officer ran into the home to rescue the woman, but was “hampered by heavy smoke conditions,” Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said. The officer was treated for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover.
When firefighters got into the home, they found the woman dead. She was the only person in the home, Chionchio said.
Fire damage is estimated at $100,000. The woman’s name will be released once next-of-kin is notified, Chionchio said.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.