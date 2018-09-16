WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware firefighters have arrived in North Carolina to help with hurricane rescue efforts in North Carolina.

The News Journal reports that local fire companies mobilized two- to six-member teams and sent them to Raleigh so they could be deployed across the state to support departments strapped for staffing and resources.

A total of 42 firefighters from Delaware arrived in North Carolina Saturday and will spend the next week helping out.

Christiana Fire Company firefighter Mark Savino said he and the others will “do whatever we’re told.”

The teams expect to respond to the kinds of calls they’re accustomed to at home, including fighting structure fires and making rescues.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.