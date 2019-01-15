DOVER, Del. — State officials say Delawareans receiving food stamps will receive their February benefits early because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Officials say the February payments will be loaded onto the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards of Delaware’s more than 136,000 food stamp recipients on or before Jan. 20.

The move comes after the Trump administration said last week that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be funded through February should the government shutdown continue.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asked states to issue the February benefits on or before Jan. 20 so that they can be paid to the nearly 40 million Americans in the program.

State officials caution that the early food benefits are not extra or bonus benefits, and that clients need to plan and budget wisely through February.

