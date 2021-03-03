The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third federally approved vaccine but the first to be one dose. The previous two, Pfizer and Moderna, are two-dose vaccines.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said people should take the first vaccine that becomes available.
“When you get that first available opportunity, please take advantage of it, regardless of the vaccine type,” he said.
