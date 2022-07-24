Delaware GOP sues to block election reforms

DOVER, Del. — Republicans in Delaware are challenging two new laws that allow for same-day voter registration and mail-in ballots.
Proponents of the changes say they improve ballot access without opening the door to fraud.
The two laws each passed the legislature with a single GOP vote in a legislature controlled by Democrats.
The lawsuit is filed in Delaware Chancery Court on behalf of two plaintiffs with GOP ties. State GOP Chair Jane Brady, a former attorney general, is representing the plaintiffs.