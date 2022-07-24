Delaware GOP sues to block election reforms

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOVER, Del. — Republicans in Delaware are challenging two new laws that allow for same-day voter registration and mail-in ballots. Party officials announced the lawsuit on Friday, just hours after Democratic Gov. John Carney signed legislation enacting the changes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republicans contend that the state constitution prohibits those changes, which they say could open the door to election fraud.

Proponents of the changes say they improve ballot access without opening the door to fraud.

The two laws each passed the legislature with a single GOP vote in a legislature controlled by Democrats.

The lawsuit is filed in Delaware Chancery Court on behalf of two plaintiffs with GOP ties. State GOP Chair Jane Brady, a former attorney general, is representing the plaintiffs.

GiftOutline Gift Article