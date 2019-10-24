Carney also nominated Tamika Montgomery-Reeves from the state’s Court of Chancery to take Seitz’s seat. She’d be the high court’s first African-American justice.
The state Senate is expected to consider Carney’s nominations Nov. 7.
Carney is appealing a federal appeals court ruling that the Delaware constitution’s requirement that governors split judicial nominations between the two major political parties violates the U.S. Constitution.
