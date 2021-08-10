Carney’s office said the mask requirement will be formalized later this week and is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Carney also said state employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities must wear masks indoors starting Monday. Additional vaccination and testing requirements for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.
While the mask mandates apply regardless of vaccination status, Carney said “vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic.”