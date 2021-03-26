On Tuesday, the state opened its vaccination waiting list to anyone 50 or older.
As of early Friday afternoon, state officials reported 88,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 5,300 probable cases.
The number of reported COVID-related deaths stood at 1,536, with more than 720 deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities.
More than 414,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered as of early Friday afternoon.
Carney last week extended the state of emergency he first declared more than a year ago for another 30 days.
