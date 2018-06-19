DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s governor is turning down a request to send National Guard troops to the southwest border.

Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, said Tuesday that he won’t use the guard in support of the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families. He said the state received a request Tuesday to send troops to the border.

In a statement Carney said Delaware will help at the border if President Donald Trump revokes the current policy.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, also announced Tuesday that they were recalling Guard troops and resources deployed to the border in protest of the Trump administration’s policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.