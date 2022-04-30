Delaware groups raise awareness for disability unemployment

Placeholder while article actions load

DOVER, Del. — While the First State’s overall unemployment rate is on a steady decline and the state currently has more jobs than job seekers, Delaware’s disabled community isn’t seeing the same job growth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Recent changes in state law have leveled the playing field for all Delaware workers, now the task is connecting those that are eager to work with employers.

There are many different reasons for Delaware’s recent rift in labor numbers. Many older workers chose to retire at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and not rejoin the workforce. Delaware’s business landscape has also grown, and companies are trying to attract people to come to the First State. Others sought out new opportunities in different industries, leaving a hole in their previous field.

Despite needing help, the disability community is finding itself disproportionately affected when it comes to employment more than ever before, according to many disability service providers.

The national unemployment rate for persons with a disability is nearly three times higher than those without a disability.

In the First State, the labor force totals about 445,000 people. Of that number, 24,000 have a disability. Unemployed disabled Delawareans total about 3,300 people and 34,000 are not in the workforce, based on U.S. Census figures.

The Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council is one of the organizations working to raise awareness about this issue. The council was created to address the unmet needs of people with developmental disabilities through systemwide advocacy, planning and demonstration projects.

About 16% of Delawareans live with a disability, according to the DDC.

“Delaware does have a higher percentage of people with disabilities than the national average,” said Kristin E. Harvey, executive director of the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council.

“About 1.08% of the total number of people with disabilities have what we classify as a developmental disability, which happens before the age of 22. It affects three or more activities of daily living and is likely to continue indefinitely.”

Examples of developmental disabilities are Down syndrome, autism, Asperger syndrome and cerebral palsy.

Through its programs, the DDC works to encourage employers to look at the disabled community for their next worker, but ultimately real change will mean changing minds.

“When it comes to unemployment, I think it has to do a lot with mindset,” said Emmanuel Jenkins, DDC community relations officer.

Mr. Jenkins was born with a disability. He has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Despite any perceived challenges, Mr. Jenkins is active within the disability community and state government to help raise awareness and support for others.

“No matter how many jobs this state or this country builds, until we change the mindset of people, that people with disabilities can go to work and not only go to work, but they could go to work and be reliable and often can be dedicated workers, things won’t change,” Mr. Jenkins said.

To help alter perceptions, Mr. Jenkins said he works to be an example for others.

“I used to tell people to not give me a chance. A chance is like a lottery. You put your dollar in, box or straight and you take a chance. People like me, people with disabilities, we don’t need a lottery ticket we need an opportunity,” Mr. Jenkins said.

To help foster opportunities, the DDC works as an advocate for its community and endeavors to educate employers about the opportunities that are available. The organization also works to combat disinformation about hiring folks with a disability.

“Not every person with a disability is going to need or want a reasonable accommodation. If they do, most are under $500. I guarantee that the value that person brings to a business or organization far exceeds that $500,” Ms. Harvey said.

For Delaware’s disabled community in 2022, the issue of unemployment is an important one. The federal government, through its 14 (c) licensing program allows some employers to pay disabled workers subminimum wages. Delaware abolished that practice last year.

“Until recently, it was legal for some businesses and organizations to pay people with disabilities less than minimum wage. And it was completely legal. And our perspective was, you know, that’s not OK for any human being,” Ms. Harvey said.

Mr. Jenkins also works on a state task force that is working to solve issues relating to pay and working conditions.

For employers wanting to help with this issue, the resources are there. The DDC can direct companies to information sources and groups.

Initiatives like Delaware Works offer a host of resources to connect jobs with disabled workers. Delaware Works is an online portal that can connect employers with employees.

The Delaware Assistive Technology Initiative, the Division for the Visually Impaired, The Arc of Delaware and the Department of Health and Human Services are just a few examples of other programs that work on this issue.

For disabled workers wanting to get on the job market, the Delaware Departments of Labor, Education and Health and Social Services are all good places to start.

For more information on the Delaware Developmental Disabilities Council, visit ddc.delaware.gov.

