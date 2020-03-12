The University said in a statement that the three had close contact with each other at an off-campus social event in February. The three people were also with the faculty member who was the first person to test positive in the state.
The university said that all four individuals are receiving appropriate medical care.
Positive tests by state health departments are sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.