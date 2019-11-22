Health division spokeswoman Jennifer Brestel said no current patients are at risk and added that there is minimal risk to the general public. She said the department is contacting people who might’ve been exposed and said that if people don’t receive a letter from the state, they’re not considered at risk.
Brestel didn’t detail how the bacteria may have spread.
Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that attacks the lungs and can be spread by coughing and sneezing.
