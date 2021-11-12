Officials are advising anyone who thinks they may have been bitten, scratched, or come in contact with a raccoon in the area of Frazer and Denny Roads in Bear should immediately contact their health care provider or the division’s rabies program. An epidemiologist is available at all times, officials said.
Anyone in the area who thinks a raccoon may have bitten their pet should call their veterinarian for examination, treatment and to report the exposure to the Department of Agriculture.
Of 176 animals tested for rabies so far this year, officials said 18 were confirmed to be rabid, including a dog, deer, fox, cow, two skunks, three cats, three raccoons and six bats. The division only announces those rabies cases for which it is possible the animal had unknown contacts with additional humans or pets.