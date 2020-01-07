As of Dec. 28, there have been 1,083 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu and 65 hospitalizations in Delaware. The actual number of flu cases in Delaware is higher, officials noted.
Last flu season, there were 24 flu-related deaths and 6,387 cases were confirmed by state health officials. The 2017-18 flu season was one of the worst in state history, with 35 flu-related deaths and more than 9,000 confirmed cases.
