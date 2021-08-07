“One of the things we find is that a lot of patients will be reluctant to even want to voice the things that they lack,” she said. “It’s about getting those patients to understand that we are here as physicians and as a transplant center to offer you help, (but) we just need for you to trust us. We can at least get you on a path to better health by understanding your disease process and your risk factors and what you can do to do a better job taking care of yourself.”