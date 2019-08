DOVER, Del. — A fire department official says dozens of pet snakes died when a blaze ripped through a home in Delaware.

The Delaware News Journal reports that no people were injured in the fire that broke out Sunday morning in Dover.

The homeowner told firefighters that approximately 60 snakes were in the house. All of them are believed to be dead.

Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor Jr. of the Dover Fire Department says the snakes were kept in bedrooms throughout the house.

O’Connor says the fire apparently started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage to the house.

___

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.