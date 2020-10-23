The melee happened as some tenants at the Park View Apartments in Wilmington were scheduled for Thursday to hold a private meeting with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and others at the high-rise building, according to news outlets.
The head of the housing authority, which operates the apartments, had announced it was a not resident-wide meeting. Tensions grew as local activist Jeff Day waved to someone inside and tried to gain entry to the meeting. Soon came pushing, shoving and punches, which led police to step in.
Park View residents say they’ve been complaining for months about slow maintenance and repairs inside the 14-floor, 200-unit building.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.