WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Correction says an inmate who absconded in March has been taken into custody.

The department said in a news release Monday that William Bailey was apprehended by New Castle County police on Sunday. The department did not provide more details about his arrest.

The news release says Bailey was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington on an escape warrant in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. It says he faces new charges of criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, and possessing or consuming marijuana for personal use.

Bailey had been serving time at a community correctional center in Dover for a firearm-related offense. Inmates at community corrections centers are permitted to leave for certain reasons, including for work.

The department said in March that Bailey failed to return from an approved leave.

