The department said no other Sussex inmate has an active COVID-19 infection. Patterson became the fourth Sussex inmate to die after contracting COVID-19; 378 have recovered.
Patterson, from Frankford, Delaware, had been in custody since 2016 and was serving a six-year sentence for a seventh offense DUI conviction. His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.